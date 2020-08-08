Authorities Seeking Male in Attempted Break-in, Other Rural Incidents

Authorities are seeking a male active in several incidents in rural parts of Scotts Bluff County, including an attempted break-in at one residence at the end of last month.

Sheriff Mark Overman says in a news release investigators have identified the male and is seeking a warrant, but cannot release the name as a warrant has yet to be issued. The suspect individual is described as a white male in his mid-30’s, approximately 5’10, 165 pounds, reportedly driving a red Dodge pickup and a white pickup.

According to Overman’s release, the male attempted to enter a rural house near Gering on or about July 30. A woman reported that a male knocked at her door and she did not answer. The male went to the rear of her house and attempted to enter through a window, damaging a window mechanism and a screen in the process. The male immediately departed when she screamed.

In a second instance on July 30, a female that was not home observed a male on her home security cameras enter a porch area of her home.

The same male has been identified in an incident that was reported south of Morrill on August 7. In that incident, a male stopped at a rural residence and knocked on the door. The male told the female that answered the door that a dog had been hit by a car and ran into a cornfield, and asked her to help him find the dog. The female locked the door and refused to assist, and the male left.

Overman says they have been receiving other, similar reports Saturday, and are also aware of other social media posts from the rural Morrill area that describe similar incidents of a male knocking on doors and asking for help with a dog that has been hit by a car.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to contact the Communications Center at 308-436-6666 to report any past incidents, or call 911 in an emergency.