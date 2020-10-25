Aviation Art Contest 2021 – “A Friendlier World with Air Sports”

Since 1986, the Nebraska Department of Transportation/Division of Aeronautics has sponsored an annual Aviation Art Contest for the benefit of our youth. The program goal is to motivate and encourage young people to become more familiar with and participate in aeronautics, engineering, math and science. There are three age categories of contestants: 6-9, 10-13 and 14-17 for boys and girls. This year’s theme is “A Friendlier World with Air Sports.”

When we think of aviation, our first thoughts go to the sky. We imagine what it would be like soaring through the air in a glider, floating across the sky in a hot air balloon, or maybe even twisting and looping through clouds in an aerobatic plane. Working together, a group of aviation enthusiasts can accomplish what one person alone never could. The friendships created in this process are one of the things that keeps people coming back to air sports again and again, connecting people from all over the world and of all ages.

For youngsters ages 6 through 17, it is time to get out your favorite artist supplies and give free rein to your imagination by creating a poster that represents your thoughts when you think about the theme of “A Friendlier World with Air Sports” for the Aviation Art Contest 2021. Due date for all entries is January 19, 2021. For further details and/or an entry brochure contact David Morris at the Nebraska Department of Transportation/Division of Aeronautics david.morris@nebraska.gov or call (402)-471‑2371.