Balloon Championships Postponed to 2021, OWBF Still On

Old West Balloon Fest organizers say the governing body for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships has announced the event will be postponed to next year, instead holding a sanctioned qualifier in conjunction with this year’s Old West Balloon Fest.

In a news release, OWBF Executive Director Colleen Johnson said the joint decision with the Balloon Federation of America was made the due to the recent national spike in COVID-19 cases, based on two factors. 30% of nationals’ pilots are in the at-risk age group, and some pilots were worried about traveling through 3-4 states with increasing virus in order to get to Nebraska. Johnson says both OWBF and the Federation would regret holding a Nationals Competition that did not represent the best 50 pilots in the nation.

Johnson says in addition to the national qualifier, the Federation has decided to extend Scotts Bluff County’s host status to 2022.

She says the qualifying event will run August 12-15 with approximately 20 competition balloons and 15-20 Old West Balloon Fest pilots joining them the final two days. The WNCC night glow will feature 15-20 balloons on Aug. 12, and 35-40 balloons are expected for the KNEB night glow located at the Grasslands at Five Rocks featuring both competition balloons and Old West Balloon Fest favorites.

Johnson says the OWBF Committee will keep the public informed of all Panhandle Public Health Department requirements to attend the event through their website and Facebook page.

Volunteer and vendor sign up, as well as addition information, can be found at the OWBF website as well.