Barrett Tapped to Take Over as ESU 13 Interim Administrator

The ESU 13 Board of Education has appointed a familiar face to take over the reins of the organization’s administrative services on an interim basis.

Dr. Laura Barrett, currently Director of Special Projects for ESU 13, was named as Interim Administrator starting July 1, 2021, and will hold the title until June 30, 2022,

Dr. Barrett brings a total of 17 years experiences working with and in Nebraska schools, with 16 of those years spent serving ESUs in Nebraska. Her prior experience with ESU 9 in Hastings and ESU 13 in Scottsbluff includes Teacher of the Deaf and Director of Special Education. In addition, Dr. Barrett served as the Director of Student Services for Gering Public Schools for one year, and the Interim Administrator of ESU 13 for approximately six weeks prior to Dr. Dick’s arrival. Dr. Barrett received a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership, a Master of Arts in Special Education, Bachelor of Science in Special Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Chadron State College.

Board President, Mark Sinner, said the following on behalf of the Board: “Dr. Barrett is well qualified, knows the service unit inside and out, is respected by peers, and is well known and involved across the state on many levels.”

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve as Interim Administrator for ESU 13. We have a fantastic team here at ESU 13 and I am honored to be able to work with them to continue to support school districts and communities throughout the Panhandle,” said Dr. Laura Barrett.

Also at Tuesday’s Board Meeting, the ESU 13 Board of Education approved the hiring of Tom Peacock as the Director of Alternative Education. Mr. Peacock is the current Morrill Junior-Senior High School Principal, and bring six years of secondary principal experience to ESU 13. He earned his Masters of Science in School Administration from Chadron State College.

ESU 13 Administrator, Dr. Andrew Dick, said, “Tom Peacock will be an excellent addition to the Valley Alternative Learning Transition School (VALTS), LifeLink, and Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment student programs. He brings a wealth of experience and a familiarity with the VALTS Program and ESU 13 school districts to the position.” Mr. Peacock replaces George Schlothauer who will become the Junior-Senior High School Principal in Bridgeport at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.