This week’s Star Student of the Week hails from Bayard Elementary School, and was nominated by science teacher Jenna Krul.

6th Grader Kali Hopkins got the nod for her continued enthusiasm shown in class, her willingness to go above and beyond, and for being an all around great kid.

Watch her segment now, and click HERE if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.