Bayard Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault, Child Abuse Charges

A 46-year-old Bayard man is facing a dozen felonies for alleged child abuse and child sexual assault committed over the course of 2019.

Morrill County Court documents say James Albrecht was charged Dec. 23 with ten counts of felony child abuse, one count of first degree sexual assault of a child and one count of strangulation after a Nebraska State Patrol investigation of allegations made after a woman and her five children fled to a Kearney shelter in early November of this year.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman took the children after the youngest girl reported molesting her younger brother in the same way Albrecht had molested the girl in July.

In forensic interviews, the five children recounted stories of the defendant sexually abusing of the youngest girl, as well as withholding food from the three oldest children, choking the oldest boy, and hitting several of the kids during the course of 2019.

Albrecht’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 8th, with bond set at $500,000 with a ten percent provision.

The child sexual assault charge carries a possible sentence of 20 years to life, and the 11 other charges each carry a possible sentence of up to three years, a $10,000 fine or both.