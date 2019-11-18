Bayard Man Caught With One Ounce of Meth in Bluffs Traffic Stop

A Bayard man who was pulled over for driving left of center late Saturday night is facing charges far more severe than a traffic citation.

Court documents say a Scottsbluff Police Officer noticed 41-year-old Nick Gallegos turn onto 10th Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, and noticed he was failing to stay in his lane the entire block.

A traffic stop was initiated, and during a search of the vehicle, officers found a container with a baggie containing just over one ounce of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

When officers tried to cuff him, he attempted to run away, and then squared up and hit one of the arresting officers.

He was eventually detained and now faces charges including: Possession of Methamphetamine (10 to 27 grams) and Assault on an Officer.

Gallegos is being held on a $100,000 bond at 10%.