Bayard Man Facing 10 Child Abuse, One Child Sex Assault Charges Takes Plea Deal

A Morrill County man who was charged First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Strangulation and 10 counts of Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury has struck a plea deal to avoid going to trial.

46-year-old James Albrecht was arrested last December following a Nebraska State Patrol investigation into allegations he had placed five children in situations endangering their physical or mental health during the course of 2019, had sexually assaulted the youngest girl and had choked the oldest boy.

Last week in Morrill County District Court, a plea deal was offered and signed. In the agreement, Albrecht pleaded no contest to six amended charges of Negligent Child Abuse, and the initial 12 felonies that were filed were dismissed. He faces up to one year in prison on each count, and also agreed to give up certain rights pursuant to the plea deal.

He is scheduled to be back in court on July 20th for his sentencing.

Court records show that Albrecht remains jailed with bond revised to $20,000 at 10%.