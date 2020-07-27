Bayard Man Sentenced to 7 to 12 Years in Prison

A 42-year-old Bayard man who was caught with 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine in an April, 2019 traffic stop and just over one ounce during a November, 2019 traffic stop has been sentenced to prison.

Nick Gallegos was pulled over for speeding on Highway 26 in Morrill County last spring, and deputies found more than 2.5 ounces of meth, more than 7 ounces of marijuana, and small baggies commonly used for distribution in the car.

Initially, he was charged with a Class 1C Felony of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams) and a Class 2A Felony charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance. In Morrill County District Court, Gallegos pleaded no contest to an amended charge of Attempt of a Class 1C Felony, and the other charges he was facing were dismissed.

Additionally, Gallegos was arrested again in November in Scottsbluff after getting pulled over for driving left of center. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a container with a baggie containing just over one ounce of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. When officers tried to cuff him, he attempted to run away, and then squared up and hit one of the arresting officers.

In that case, he pleaded guilty to Possession of an Exceptionally Hazardous Substance and 3rd Degree Assault on an Officer.

On each meth conviction, Gallegos was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison, plus an additional 1 to 2 years on the assault charge. All three sentences are to run consecutive to each other, and Gallegos did receive credit for 129 days already served.