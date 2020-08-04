class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477019 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Bayard Man Takes Plea Deal in February Pursuit Case

BY Scott Miller | August 4, 2020
A 27-year-old Bayard man facing a felony and two misdemeanors for a February pursuit that ended with the crash of a Bayard Police cruiser and another vehicle has taken a plea deal.

Morrill County District Court documents show Michael Fiscus signed off Monday on an agreement to plead guilty or no contest to a felony charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, a Class IV Felony, with prosecutors dropping charges of Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Criminal Mischief, both misdemeanors.

The pursuit started after a traffic stop near a local convenience store with Fiscus reported as the driver of a pickup truck that then fled onto county roads south of Bayard at a high rate of speed. About five minutes later there was a crash between two vehicles at a curve on the gravel road, leaving the cruiser upside-down.

Fiscus faces a maximum of two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision, a $10,000 fine or both with no minimum prison term.

Court records did not indicate a date for sentencing in the case.

