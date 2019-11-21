Bayard Schools Administration Responds to Allegation of Student Threatening Others

Officials with the Bayard Public Schools say they are working with law enforcement on an investigation into allegations of a student making concerning comments at the High School.

In a Thursday afternoon post on the District’s Facebook page, administrators say they’ve received a number of inquiries about student safety following the allegation, and they are committed to student safety.

Rural Radio News has been contacted by parents and others regarding the situation, and was told by multiple sources that at the end of last week, a student made a threatening statement against his classmates in one specific class.

The administration says in their social media post the allegation was reported immediately by the high school administration to both city and county level law enforcement, and the school has been in ongoing contact with law enforcement to investigate whether any school rules or laws were violated.

Administrators say the student who allegedly made the concerning comments has not been in school at any time since the allegation was reported and will not be in school until law enforcement has completed their investigative work regarding the allegation.