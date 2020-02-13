Bayard Senator Steve Erdman Files For Second Term

District 47 Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard has announced this week that he will be seeking a second term in office.

Erdman filed paperwork this week in front of Secretary of State Bob Evnen as Erdman wraps up the last year of his four-year term.

In a release, it says that he has been fighting hard for property tax relief for constituents in District 47 and beyond.

“In my second term I plan to continue fighting for those who are excessively tax burdened,” said Erdman. “My first term has been successful in getting tax relief (via LB512) for property owners who experienced property disaster in Nebraska over the last year.”

Prior to serving in the Nebraska Legislature, Erdman served Morrill County on the Board of Commissioners.