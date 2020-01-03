Bayard Sophomore Candace Wolfe Named PVC Star Student of the Week

The Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week to start 2020 hails from Bayard High School.

Sophomore Candace Wolfe was nominated by Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller for spearheading BHS’s local Rachel’s Challenge efforts.

PVC Associates Scarlet Driver and Jill Allen surprised Wolfe in the classroom, and got a firsthand look at the impressive resume that this Bayard sophomore is building with her 4.0 GPA, tons of extra circulars, and an overall great outlook on life.

Watch her segment now, and if you’d like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week, you can click HERE.