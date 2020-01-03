class="post-template-default single single-post postid-430767 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Bayard Sophomore Candace Wolfe Named PVC Star Student of the Week

BY Ryan Murphy | January 3, 2020
The Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week to start 2020 hails from Bayard High School.

Sophomore Candace Wolfe was nominated by Superintendent Dr. Travis Miller for spearheading BHS’s local Rachel’s Challenge efforts.

PVC Associates Scarlet Driver and Jill Allen surprised Wolfe in the classroom, and got a firsthand look at the impressive resume that this Bayard sophomore is building with her 4.0 GPA, tons of extra circulars, and an overall great outlook on life.

