Bayard Voters Reject 1/2 Cent Sales Tax for Infrastructure

BY KNEB News Staff | November 4, 2020
Voters in Bayard soundly rejected a proposed 1/2 cent sales tax increase to pay for infrastructure projects.

When the votes on the proposal were tallied Tuesday night, 318 had voted against the proposition, 57.6 percent, with 234, or 42.4 percent  casting their ballot in favor.

Bayard Mayor Greg Schmall told KNEB News it was disappointing to have the issue fall at the polls. “We may have a ways to go there, but we’ll just continue to work with what we have in the budget process,” said Schmall. “This would have helped us tremendously to accomplish some things, but we’ll just go another avenue.”

Schmall says the city will work through their one- and six-year street plans, with feedback from the community and the council, to prioritize those areas in the future needing attention first.

