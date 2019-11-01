class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417977 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Bayard Woman Apprehended on Warrant Alleging Drug Distribution

BY Scott Miller | November 1, 2019
Courtesy Photo SBCDC

A Bayard woman is facing two charges of distribution of a controlled substance for her role in two controlled drug purchases conducted by the WING Drug Task Force in 2018.

In an arrest affidavit, investigators say Kayla Bayless helped arrange the purchase of methamphetamine on two separate instances, in March and April of last year.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 32-year-old in March of 2019, and court records indicate she was taken into custody in Lincoln County and held for return to face charges in Scotts Bluff County this week.

Bayless’ arraignment on the two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, was scheduled for this morning.

Initial bond in the case was set at $500,000 with a ten percent provision

