BBR: Strong Business Expectations Point to Solid Growth thru Mid-2021

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during January 2021, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator rose by 0.72%, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

“The rising indicator provides another signal that economic growth will be solid in Nebraska through mid-2021,” said economist Dr. Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

Strong business expectations were the primary reason for the rising indicator. “Respondents to the January Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to expand sales and employment over the next six months,” according to Thompson.

Airline passenger counts also rose modestly, but remain far below pre-pandemic levels.

Among declining factors, manufacturing hours-worked and building permits for single-family homes declined during January. There also was an uptick in initials claims for unemployment insurance.