Beef feedlot specialist arrives after pandemic kept him in Argentina

Dr. Pablo Loza’s arrival in Scottsbluff around the end of February to assume his new position as feedlot management and nutrition specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Feedlot marked the beginning of his career in Nebraska Panhandle, and also the end of an epic journey.

Loza was appointed to the feedlot position in February 2020, scheduled to join the faculty of the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center on May 1, 2020. But before he could relocate to the United States from his home near the city of Cordoba, the COVID pandemic shut down international travel, public gatherings, face-to-face business, and many other facets of life.

Working from an apartment in Cordoba, Argentina, Loza has been busy since last May laying the foundation of his research and extension program in Scottsbluff. Using email and Zoom, he has been able to build relationships with his research crew already on the ground and faculty colleagues at the Panhandle Center.

Last June Loza met online with Panhandle feedlot operators, as well as retired UNL Beef Specialist Ivan Rush and now-retired Panhandle Research and Extension Director Jack Whittier. The purpose of the meeting was to find out what the feedlot operators’ needs were and to initiate research projects. An immediate, obvious research need was to track how the performance of feedlot cattle was affected by the disruption in distillers grains, a corn byproduct from ethanol plants, which is an important part of cattle rations.

The disruption was expected to be brief – several weeks – but ethanol production remained curtailed as the pandemic surged, then surged again. Loza completed the research trial, and credits the work of the feedlot’s technical crew, including Nabor Guzman and Josh Buttle, and the help of two faculty colleagues, Karla Wilke, Cow-Calf and Range Management Specialist at the Panhandle Center, and Galen Erickson, UNL Beef Feedlot Extension Specialist in Lincoln.

The trial was finished in late November, and it will be published in Nebraska Extension’s next annual Beef Report.

Leading a research project from thousands of miles away “was a really interesting time. It was the first time I conducted research over the phone and so far away,” Loza said.

There were other adjustments, as well. Loza has studied and worked in the United States – he received a Ph.D. from UNL in 2008 in ruminant nutrition, a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition from Colorado State University, in addition to his degree in agricultural engineering from the National University of Cordoba. He has conducted research in Nebraska, Colorado and Louisiana.

As a potential return to normal life appears on the horizon, Loza is able to look forward to what’s next for his program. He plans to stress the Extension side in coming months. That will mean moving from virtual programming, as has been the norm for months, toward more face-to-face encounters, slowly and safely.

Loza is proposing to establish an advisory group of local feedlot owners and begin meeting. And by this fall, he hopes to have a feedlot field day at the Panhandle Research Feedlot. The feedlot and related facilities have undergone several improvement projects over the past decade or so, and Loza said it’s important to invite the public to the research facility to let them see how the money was spent. Ideally, field days would become a regular event once or twice a year.

On research side, Loza also hopes to establish an ongoing research program to explore how to replace parts of feedlot cows’ diets that might be lost due to disruptions like the pandemic.

“Looking forward, and I hope I’m wrong, but I expect we will see more disruptions. It seems like things are changing and when they change, they don’t change in an easy way, the changes are disruptive. We have a lot more variability in climate, we have a lot more variability in markets, so if we build this toolbox for feedyards to work through those times, they might have in their minds, ‘what if this disappears or happens’, then what are the responses we can we have?”

His research priorities are to identify potential replacements for corn and distillers grains, the two staples in feedlot diets, and to quantify energy costs of operating feedlots and their water consumption. Energy and water use are among the concerns that have emerged in the public discussion, and Loza said it’s important that the cattle feeding sector be clear how it uses resources. The industry has a story to tell, he stresses.

“The feedlot industry doesn’t have a very positive image for a large part of the public, and I think that’s wrong, based on a lack of knowledge or bad information. But the feedlot sector uses a lot of products that people cannot digest, waste from industries, to produce a good product with a lot of nutritional value.”

The Panhandle Research Feedlot is well-positioned to answer some of these questions. For example, it has the capacity to measure water delivered to individual pens.

Loza said the cattle feeding industry also needs to actively inform the public, and help feedlots implement protocols, in order to address other issues such as animal welfare and the use of feed additives and antibiotics. “A lot of our medium- and long-term work will be around those issues.”

Another of Loza’s priorities will be to continue improving the Panhandle Research Feedlot facilities. “For the most part they are outstanding,” he said, but some areas, such as the feed mill, are aging. Machinery needs to be replaced and technology updated to have the capacity to carry out the research that the clientele demands.

“But for the main part it’s great, and for pen research work, it’s as great as can be.”