Benefit Concert/Donations Raise $195K For Disaster Relief

The final tally from the Farmer Strong Benefit Concert at Five Rocks Amphitheater this past weekend hit an impressive mark of nearly $200,000.

Of the total, more than $100,000 was raised in a live auction between the performances of Chancey Williams and the Younger Brother’s Band and headliner Ned LeDoux.

Items sold included college tuition, tickets to Wyoming and Nebraska football games and pallets of seed…

In addition, ticket sales generated $48,000, and at large donations by Platte Valley Companies, Pinnacle Bank First State Bank in Torrington added about $25,000 to the final figure.

21st Century Equipment helped spearhead the event to help those affected by July Irrigation Canal and Tunnel collapse…. with the final tally at $195,000.