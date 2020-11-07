Black Hills Energy Announces Clean Energy Goals for Utility Operations

Black Hills Energy this week announced corporate-wide clean energy goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity 50% by 2035 for its natural gas utility operations and 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040 for its electric operations.

The company’s goals are based on 2005 baseline levels of GHG emissions intensity for its natural gas distribution system and electric operations. Since 2005, the company has reduced GHG emissions intensity from its natural gas utility operations by more than 33% and achieved a 25% reduction from its electric operations.

“Our clean energy goals keep the needs of our customers at the forefront of our decision-making and reflect commitments that are achievable using technology available today,” said Kevin Jarosz, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations. “Our goal of 50% emissions intensity reduction will be realized by executing upon our distribution integrity management plans, which calls for programmatic upgrades of our natural gas system to ensure safety and integrity.”

Black Hills Energy operates a modern gas system across six states, including Nebraska and nearly 99% of infrastructure comprised of protected steel or plastic materials with the lowest emissions factors. Investing in infrastructure safety and the environment are a priority for Black Hills Energy and the company is committed to completing replacement of all remaining unprotected pipe on its system before 2035.

In 2014, Black Hills Energy completed the removal of all cast iron pipe in Nebraska, located primarily in Norfolk and Lincoln and crews are on track to complete replacement of approximately 200 miles of top of ground and PVC gas pipe in central and western Nebraska this year.

Additional information about the company’s GHG emissions reduction goals and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and initiatives are available in Black Hills Energy’s newly published corporate responsibility report at www.blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.