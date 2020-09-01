Black Hills Energy Customers to See Interim Rate Hike Starting Sept. 1

Nebraska customers of Black Hills Energy will see an increase in their bills starting this month, as an interim rate increase took effect Tuesday ahead of an October hearing on the rate increase request.

According to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the utility filed an application at the start of June, seeking $17.5 million in additional revenue through an increase in distribution and fixed customer rates.

Officials say the rate hike would add approximately $4.46 to residential customers’ monthly bills, with the first bill generated after September 1st to be pro-rated.

The PSC will hold three virtual town halls over two days, September 22nd and 24th, to provide information on the request and answer questions ahead of a formal Commission hearing on the rate increase scheduled for October 26th.

Detailed information on the NG-109 Black Hills General Rate Increase application can be found on the Natural Gas Department Main page of the PSC website by clicking on the NG-109 Black

Hills Energy Rate Case. A schedule of the Town Hall meetings and information on participating can be found on the PSC website at https://tinyurl.com/ BlackHillsRateCaseTownHallMtgs.