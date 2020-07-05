Black Hills Energy Gives Back to Nebraska Communities

Black Hills Energy and its employees are much more than an energy company, we are also your friends, neighbors and local volunteers. Investing in local economies, helping families in need, and supporting the communities employees work and live in is an important part of who we are. And we are proud of the impact we can make in our Nebraska communities.

“At Black Hills Energy we believe strong communities help make for strong companies. If our communities are not strong, we won’t be either,” said Linn Evans, president and chief executive officer at Black Hills Energy. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19, whether physically or economically. In addition to our community impact initiatives, as the pandemic became a reality in our hometowns this spring, we partnered with our communities to help fill basic needs by designating $375,000 for immediate relief efforts. And, we stand ready to partner with our communities as they emerge from the impact of coronavirus.”

In 2019, the direct economic impact of Black Hills Energy in Nebraska totaled $156 million. This included compensation for employees, charitable giving, payments to suppliers, and property, sales and use taxes paid to communities.

As part of this, charitable impact, driven by shareholder investment topped nearly $1.2 million, including financial support for nonprofits, economic development, low-income energy assistance, investments in trees, and support for United Ways – all making a positive impact in the hometowns of employees and customers in Nebraska.

Giving back is more than just writing checks. Black Hills Energy also supported communities in 2019 in other ways, including:

250 used I-pads and phones were donated to keep 6 nonprofits connected to their communities.

Almost 280 community organizations benefitted from volunteer time shared by nearly 350 employees.

Over 300 first responders learned emergency response techniques around natural gas lines.

“Seeing our company and its employees give back to so many communities and organizations, exhibits the Black Hills Energy’s culture at its finest, and it is something I am glad to represent every day.” said Kevin Jarosz, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of gas operations in Nebraska.

To learn more about all the ways Black Hills Energy is supporting communities please visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/community and click on the Community section.