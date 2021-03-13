Blizzard Warning Extended to Western 2/3 of Panhandle

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the region is facing a historic and and potentially crippling storm this weekend.

NWS says widespread blizzard conditions developing late tonight into early Sunday will impact all of southeastern Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle.

Travel will be extremely dangerous or impossible over much of the area, with conditions unlikely to improve until at least early Monday.

Very heavy snow and blowing snow is likely, with blizzard conditions developing overnight.

Strong wiinds may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines, and outages are likely.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.