Bluffs Man Arrested After 50 Grams of Meth Found in Home

A Scottsbluff man who told police he sells methamphetamine to support his children is facing serious charges following a Monday afternoon drug bust at his Avenue C home.

30-year-old Joshua Radomski was taken into custody this week after authorities executed a search warrant on his home and found approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and digital scales.

Three children were also in the home at the time of the arrest. Court documents say that Radomski verbally admitted to selling meth to support his children.

On Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court, Radomski was arraigned on charges including: Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams)- a Class 1C Felony; Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person- a Class 1D Felony; and Permitting a Child to Inhale/ Contact Methamphetamine- a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

If convicted, the meth charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, while the weapons charge carries a mandatory minimum of three years in prison.

Two other people were arrested in connection to the execution of this search warrant. Police say that DJ Gibbons and Carissa Haulman were parked in the driveway of the home when they arrived.

Officers searched Gibbons and the vehicle, and located a loaded syringe that tested for methamphetamine in the cubby hole of the driver’s door, and a digital scale in Gibbons’ jacket.

Both were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance as well.