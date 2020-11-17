Bluffs Man Arrested Following WING Investigation

A 25-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force earlier this year.

A warrant for Carlos Trejo was served last week on charges including Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Substance and Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School Zone.

When he was arrested authorities also found prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia and was charged separately for those items.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Thursday for his preliminary hearing on the initial meth charges.