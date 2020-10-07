Bluffs Man Arrested Following WING Investigation

A Scottsbluff man is facing a pair of felony drug charges following a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force earlier this year.

62-year-old Eric Marshall was arrested Tuesday on two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

In court documents, investigators say Marshall sold methamphetamine to a cooperating individual at his residence on the west side of Scottsbluff, once in February and again in March, each time involving approximately 2.1 grams of the drug.

An initial court appearance for Marshall was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary bond in the case was set at $200,000 with a ten percent provision.