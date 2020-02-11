Bluffs Man Arrested For Meth, Heroin Possession

A 28-year-old Scottsbluff man could be facing a mandatory minimum of three years in prison after police found a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin and pills in his residence.

Sergio Chairez was arrested Friday following the execution of a search warrant on his home on 4th Avenue. During the search, officers found a baggie containing more than 18 grams of suspected meth, a baggie with a dark brown substance that tested positive for heroin, and a single Clonazepam pill- which is a controlled substance.

He was subsequently charged with: Possession of Methamphetamine (10-27 grams), a Class 1D Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Class 4 Felony, and Tampering with Evidence, a Class 4 Felony.

Chairez was arraigned on the charges on Monday, and will be back in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing. Bond has been set at $75,000 at 10%.