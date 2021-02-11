Bluffs Man Busted For Posting Stolen, Intimate Video of Woman

A Scottsbluff man has been arrested for reportedly sending sexually explicit photos and videos he gained from a woman’s phone and distributing them online.

42-year-old Chad Hacker was arrested Monday following an investigation conducted by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Court records said he hopped on the woman’s phone without her consent, found explicit photos that she had taken of herself, and then sent them to his phone.

Hacker then reportedly posted the video on Facebook and other online platforms.

He’s now facing a felony charge of Unlawful Intrusion by Photographing and Filming and a misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Intrusion Without consent.

Hacker was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.