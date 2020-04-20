Bluffs Man Charged with First Degree Sexual Assault on a Minor

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing two felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl twice at a Gering residence last year.

Joshua Hernandez was arrested late Friday afternoon on two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault on a minor following investigation of two incidents that took place last October.

The case came to light last December when the 12-year-old victim was at the Scottsbluff hospital and reported the sexual assaults, and during a CAPStone interview, the girl said in each instance Hernandez initiated the assaults while she had been asleep at a relative’s house.

Investigators say during an interview, Hernandez admitted to having been at the house but denied sexually assaulting the victim.

Hernandez was scheduled for an initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Monday afternoon, with initial bond set at $100,000 with a 10 percent provision.