Bluffs Man Charged With 1st Degree Sexual Assault of Minor and Weapons Charge

BY Ryan Murphy | June 23, 2020
An early Friday morning traffic stop in Scottsbluff lands a 20-year-old Bluffs man behind bars and facing several felony charges.

Court documents say Jason Allen was arrested in the early hours of June 19th after police received a call about a driver following them. When officers made contact with Allen, he was in the car with a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

Officers searched Allen and found a loaded 9mm handgun, which was reported stolen out of Bayard. On his phone, police saw the home screen photo of a male and female lying in a bed partially covered in a sheet.

Allen told the officer that the picture was him and his girlfriend, but denied that the female in the picture was the 15-year-old girl.  The 15-year-old female told the officer she and Allen had been in a relationship for approximately two months and they have had sex.

Allen was taken into custody and is now facing charges including:

  • 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor- Class 2 Felony
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm- Class 2A Felony
  •   Carrying a Concealed Weapon (1st Offense) – Class I Misdemeanor

Allen was arraigned on the charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Bond has been set at $70,000 at ten percent, and he’s scheduled to be back in court on June 30th for his preliminary hearing.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
