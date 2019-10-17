class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414799 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Bluffs Man Charged With Burglary

BY Ryan Murphy | October 17, 2019
Jesus Hernandez (SBCDC Booking Photo)

A 39-year-old Scottsbluff man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a home on Avenue B.

Jesus Hernandez is charged with Burglary and Criminal Trespass after the homeowners found Hernandez inside their residence on Tuesday morning, and say their home appeared to be ransacked.

Hernandez said another family member had given him permission to be there, but police determined that statement to be untrue.

He was arrested and will be arraigned on the charges Friday in Scotts Bluff county Court

