Bluffs Man Charged With Burglary

A 39-year-old Scottsbluff man has been charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a home on Avenue B.

Jesus Hernandez is charged with Burglary and Criminal Trespass after the homeowners found Hernandez inside their residence on Tuesday morning, and say their home appeared to be ransacked.

Hernandez said another family member had given him permission to be there, but police determined that statement to be untrue.

He was arrested and will be arraigned on the charges Friday in Scotts Bluff county Court