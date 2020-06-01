Bluffs Man Charged With Sex Trafficking, 1st Degree Sexual Assault of Minor, Possession of Child Pornography

A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested on multiple felony charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl last summer.

Brandon Calderon is facing charges of: Sex Trafficking of a Minor; two counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor; Possession of Child Pornography; and Unlawful Distribution of an Intimate Image.

Court documents say this investigation began when the foster parents of a 13-year-old girl contacted police after she ran away. When she returned home, they took her phone and found several sexual images of the girl on the device and turned it over to law enforcement.

In the videos, it shows a man- later identified as Brandon Calderon- participating in sexual acts with the juvenile girl. A search warrant was then issued to gain access to her Facebook Instagram, SnapChat, and email accounts.

The girl told police that when she ran away from the foster home, she called Calderon and he picked her up and later had sex with her. She also told police he took her to a park in Morrill and sexually assaulted her there.

Police were granted a search warrant for Calderon’s SnapChat data in February, and in April received the data. Officers found several nude photographs of juvenile females, and one of the girls was positively identified as a 17-year-old female from Scottsbluff. Authorities were also able to confirm that other SnapChat users had accessed and viewed a video created by Calderon on his assaults on the 13-year-old girl.

A warrant for Brandon Calderon’s arrest was issued on Thursday, and court records show he was booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on Sunday afternoon.

Bond has been set at $800,000 with a ten percent provision, and he’s scheduled to be arraigned on the five felony charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.