class="post-template-default single single-post postid-413351 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man facing two meth distribution charges

BY Ryan Murphy | October 10, 2019
Home News Regional News
Bluffs man facing two meth distribution charges
Brock Moore/ SBCDC Booking Photo

A 21-year-old Scottsbluff man was arrested early this morning following an investigation by the WING Drug Task Force.

Brock Moore reportedly sold methamphetamine to a CI working with the Task Force on two occasions- once in December of 2018 and once in January of 2019.

After the results came back from the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab confirming that the substance was meth, a warrant for Moore’s arrest was issued.

He’s facing two counts of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug- both Class 2A Felonies. He’ll be arraigned on the charges later this month.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments