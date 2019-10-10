Bluffs man facing two meth distribution charges

A 21-year-old Scottsbluff man was arrested early this morning following an investigation by the WING Drug Task Force.

Brock Moore reportedly sold methamphetamine to a CI working with the Task Force on two occasions- once in December of 2018 and once in January of 2019.

After the results came back from the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab confirming that the substance was meth, a warrant for Moore’s arrest was issued.

He’s facing two counts of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug- both Class 2A Felonies. He’ll be arraigned on the charges later this month.