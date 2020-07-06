Bluffs Man in Critical Condition Following 4th of July Crash

A 20-year-old Scotts Bluff County man is in critical condition following an early Saturday morning rollover north of Scottsbluff.

Scotts Bluff County Chief Deputy Troy Brown says around 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to a rollover on County Road F near the Tri State Canal just west of Highway 71.

Brown says the vehicle was traveling eastbound, left the roadway to the left, impacted the ditch bank and rolled multiple times.

The 17-year-old male driver from Scottsbluff was transported for minor injuries, but 20-year-old passenger Gustavo Fernandez from Scottsbluff was severely injured and was listed in critical condition.

Brown says neither person was wearing their seat belt and alcohol is suspected to have played a roll in the crash and further charges are pending.

Assisting in the investigation were the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scottsbluff Police Department and Valley Ambulance.