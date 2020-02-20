Bluffs Man Pleads No Contest to Heroin Distribution Charge

A 27-year old Scottsbluff man has pleaded no contest to selling heroin to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force.

Harry James Hackett was convicted on a charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance- Heroin, after signing a plea deal Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

He was arrested late last year following a WING investigation where Hackett sold heroin during a controlled buy.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed a separate case that had charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance and Failure to Appear When on Bail stemming from a 2018 traffic stop.

He faces anywhere from 1 to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 9th.