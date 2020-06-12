Bluffs Man Sentenced For 2017 Assault Involving 12-year-old Girl

A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced on amended charges stemming from a reported 2017 assault.

Carson Melchi was arrested last September on a charge 1st Degree Sexual Assault for an alleged incident that occurred when he was 17 and the victim was 12. Court documents say the girl met Melchi at Monument Mall in the summer of 2017, and they went back to his home. During a CAPStone interview, the girl said Melchi forced her clothes off and he sexually assaulted her.

Melchi reportedly told police that the sexual assault did not happen, however, he later said there could be a possibility that the event happened but he could not remember.

In April, he pleaded no contest to an amended charge of 3rd Degree Assault. On Tuesday, Melchi was sentenced to two years of probation. An additional term of the sentencing was having to register as a sex offender for a term of 15 years.