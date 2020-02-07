class="post-template-default single single-post postid-438955 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs Man Sentenced For April Attack

BY Ryan Murphy | February 7, 2020
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 30-year-old Scottsbluff man who was found guilty of choking a woman and threatening her children following an April attack has been sentenced in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

John Keller was arrested last spring following a violent attack at a Scottsbluff home. In July,  Keller pleaded guilty to charges of Strangulation, Intentional Child Abuse (No Injury), and Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

Prior to sentencing, a 90 day evaluation was ordered. After receiving the presentence  report, District Judge Leo Dobrovolny weighed the circumstances in the PSI and sentenced Keller to three years of probation.

As terms of the probation, Keller must complete specific mental health, substance abuse and anger management programs. He is also not allowed to have any contact with the victim or her children. Keller is also required to live with his mother as terms of the sentencing order.

Keller was facing a prison range of 0-20 years on the Strangulation conviction and up to three years on the Child Abuse conviction.

