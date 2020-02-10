Bluffs Man Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years for Meth Distribution Conviction

A 40-year-old Scottsbluff man caught with a large amount of methamphetamine has been sentenced on his conviction of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Brian Ross was sentenced this morning in Scotts Bluff County District Court to four to six years in prison on the Class 2 Felony by District Judge Andrea Miller.

Ross was arrested in June after his SUV was being used as a getaway vehicle for a WalMart shoplifting case. Ross was with Cleveland Burnett, who was driving the SUV. Police found nine grams of meth in Burnett’s sock, and last month he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on his latest conviction.

During the investigation, Ross advised police that the SUV belonged to him, but denied consent to search the vehicle. The car was towed and once a search warrant was obtained investigators found 32.9 grams of methamphetamine inside the SUV.

Ross was initially charged with a Class 1C Felony of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-139 grams), but during his December pretrial hearing, pleaded no contest to the amended charge.

He received credit for nine days already served, and if he doesn’t lose any good time could be released from Nebraska Department of Corrections Custody in just under two years.