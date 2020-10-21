Bluffs Man Sentenced to 40 to 80 Years for Sexually Assaulting Children

A 47-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls back in 2017.

John Addleman was sentenced on Friday to 30- 60 years for 1st Degree Sexual Assault on a Child )More than 12 years of age but less than 16) and an additional 10 to 20 years in prison for 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Addleman was charged last year following a Scottsbluff Police Department investigation revealing he sexually assaulted the daughters of the woman he was dating at the time.

A Scotts Bluff County District court jury convicted Addleman in June, and was sentenced on Friday by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny.

In addition to prison, Addleman will also be a lifetime registered sex offender, and if released from prison will face lifetime post-release supervision.