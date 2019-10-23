Bluffs Man Sentenced to 45 to 50 Years in Prison for Child Sexual Assaults

A 32-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to 45 to 50 years in prison following his February arrest stemming from a sexual assault on a child investigation.

Joseph Aguilar was initially charged with five counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third degree sexual assault of a child.

Scottsbluff Police say the case started February 26 after a woman told authorities her young son informed her of repeated assaults by Aguilar.

During a CAPStone interview, the boy said the suspect sexually assaulted him multiple times in the boy’s home. In a subsequent interview, the boy’s sister confirmed her brother’s version of events. The girl said she, too had been assaulted in the same fashion, as well as being groped over and under her clothing.

In August, Aguilar pleaded no contest to two amended charges of first degree sexual assault, which carried a maximum prison sentence of 50 years.

On Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County District Court, Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Aguilar to 45 to 50 years on each of the two convictions, which will run concurrently. He will also have to register as a sex offender. He will not be eligible for parole until 2041.