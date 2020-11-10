Bluffs Man Sentenced to Prison for 2019 Meth Bust

A 34-year-old Scottsbluff man who was caught with 40 grams of methamphetamine who was pulled over for having expired in-transits on his pickup last November has been sentenced to prison.

On Friday, Jeffrey McClure was sentenced to 6 to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to a Class 1C Felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine (28-140 grams).

Court documents say he was pulled over for having the expired tags, and when he was pulled over, the officer noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. McClure was then pat searched and the officer found a glass smoking device on him. In the vehicle, the officer found approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and small plastic baggies.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear for his May sentencing hearing, and he was ultimately apprehended in Colorado and extradited back to Nebraska.

On Friday he was sentenced, which includes a mandatory minimum five years in prison, but did receive credit for 113 days already served.

McClure is also facing charges in two other felony cases in Scotts Bluff County District Court. One involves a reported assault at Menards, where he charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. The other is a Felony Failure to Appear when on Bond charge stemming from missing his May sentencing date.