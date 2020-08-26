Bluffs Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug and Weapons Convictions

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to the mandatory minimum of three years in prison after selling meth to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force.

Sergio Chairez was caught selling a total of 15.7 grams of meth on two occasions last November, and had a stolen handgun visible during the second buy.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person and Distribution of an Exceptionally hazardous drug. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed a second drug case against him.

Chairez received three years on the weapon conviction and one year on the drug conviction, with the two sentenced to run concurrently.