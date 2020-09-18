class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485990 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Bluffs Man Sentenced to Prison on Multiple Meth Convictions

BY Ryan Murphy | September 18, 2020
A 42-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to 8 to 13 years in prison after pleading no contest to three 2019 meth related arrests.

Billy Murphy was sentenced last week on convictions including a Class 1C Felony of Possession of Meth (28- 139 grams), Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Murphy was arrested in Mitchell back in November after a resident phoned in a suspicious vehicle. Officers made contact with Murphy inside the pickup, and found a fire extinguisher with a false bottom that contained more than one ounce of methamphetamine.

In exchange for his no contest pleas, prosecutors dismissed the Habitual Criminal enhancement that would have required a mandatory minimum of ten years incarceration.

As part of the plea deal, Murphy also agreed to forfeit $844 that was seized during one of his arrests.

