Bluffs Woman Arrested Following 2019 WING Investigation

A 29-year-old Scottsbluff woman is facing several drug-related felony charges following a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force last May and June.

Angelia Cross was arrested Wednesday on three counts of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug (Methamphetamine).

Court documents say Cross was involved in the sale of meth to a cooperating individual on May 19, June 13, and June 25, and sold anywhere from five to seven grams of meth per transaction.

Charges against Cross and an arrest warrant were filed this past January, with initial bond set at $300,000 with a ten percent provision. She was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.