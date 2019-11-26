Bluffs Woman Facing At Least Five Years in Prison Following Two Meth Convictions

A 41-year-old Scottsbluff woman will be spending at least five years in prison after pleading no contest to charges in two meth related cases.

Last week in Scotts Bluff County District Court, Priscilla Camacho pleaded no contest to charges including Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug and Possession of Methamphetamine (28 to 139 grams).

Camacho was one of five arrested in August following a WING Drug Task Force bust at the Capri Motel in Scottsbluff. During that investigation, authorities seized more than 25 grams of methamphetamine.

She was also the target of an October, 2018 WING investigation. During that operation, Camacho sold more than two ounces of meth to a CI working for WING during an undercover buy at Monument Mall. Charges in that case were filed in August, 2019.

Under the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors will not seek the habitual criminal enhancement which would have included a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison.

Camacho faces 1 to 50 years on the first charge and a mandatory minimum of 5 years- with a maximum of 50 years- on the second charge. She’ll learn her fate when she is sentenced on January 8th.