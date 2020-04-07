BMS Student Takes Best in Show with Abstract Painting in WNAC’s Visionaries 2020 Show

It may not be the same show as student artists have come to expect, but the Visionaries 2020 Art Show does go on in the virtual world this year for the West Nebraska Arts Center.

Open to students in sixth through 12th grade, Program Manager Stephanie Coley tells us this year’s online show on the WNAC website had 105 entries created by 89 artists from schools in Scotts Bluff and Morrill Counties.

Coley says the arts center still wanted to highlight the work of area students despite the impact of the virus pandemic and reached out to teachers. “They emailed all the information for their students, and we combined that together in a slideshow on our website,” says Coley, “and there will be random photographs of (the artwork) on our Facebook page.”

Coley tells KNEB News judge Steve Settles was impressed by the acrylic artwork ‘Color Blast’ by Bluffs Middle School sixth grader Faith Perry that was named ‘Best in Show’. “He really liked it because it was a great mix of colors, and how it burst out. He was very impressed she was to capture an abstract piece like that.”

You can see the various artworks, and even purchase some of them, by going online to ‘thewnac.com‘.