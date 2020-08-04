Board Renews Juvenile Offender, New Fire/EMS Mutual Aid Agreements

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approved a number of safety-related agenda items during their meeting Monday night, including renewal of a contract to house juvenile offenders with Lancaster County.

Sheriff Mark Overman told the Board Detention Center staff fully intends on continuing to send juveniles to Casper, Wyoming whenever possible due to that facility’s proximity and cost of $180 per juvenile per day. “But, if we get jammed up, we might need Lancaster County,” said Overman. “So that’s why I’m asking you to sign it. I’ve examined that and it’s just like the other one, and it’s like the one we have with others.”

The Lancaster County contract, which Overman said neither he nor jail Program Director Vonnie Cotant has been aware of, would call for a rate of $300 per juvenile per day. Overman said officials in that county said their actual costs of housing juvenile offenders is about $500 per day.

The Board also approved an updated Mutual Aid Agreement among the county and it’s cities and towns. The prior agreement covered primarily fire responses, and the new agreement includes EMS services, which Mutual Aid Services Association President Anthony Murphy said were basically already being operated on a similar basis.

The board also approved a resolution for the county to oversee and manage a temporary state highway closure anticipated in the near future that could last up to 10 weeks.