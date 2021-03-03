Bohl, Nelson Pitch Qualifications to Fill Gering Ward IV Vacancy

The two Gering residents seeking to fill the vacant Ward IV seat on the Gering City Council appeared before members of the panel and the mayor this week, making the case for why they should be picked for the open post.

Cody Bohl and Chad Nelson answered the same five questions Tuesday to give the council members present background on why they should be selected.

Bohl told the council being a Gering resident nearly all his life, he has watched the changes and is ready to give back to the community. “I would like to find a way to help the community that has helped make me successful, and make me the individual I am today,” said Bohl. “I’m very proud of the accomplishments the city has made throughout the course of my time being here, and would very much like to be a part of that moving forward.”

Nelson, a Gering resident for the past decade, said as he nears retirement, his wife challenged him to step up. He said it’s easy to watch from the stands, but being on the playing field is what makes a difference. “I’ve been involved in a lot of troop-leading procedures, I have a strong leadership ability,” said Nelson. “I have a good leadership style, I delegate well, I’m a team player, practicing a lot of teamwork. I’m comfortable in either a leadership position or a member of the team.”

The council is expected to name a successor to fill the post at next week’s regular meeting.