Born To Rein Documentary Producers Take Home Film Festival Award

The documentary film highlighting the horse-racing ties of Minatare native John Nerud and father-and-son Marion and Jack Berg of Central Nebraska has garnered it’s first film festival award.

American Doorstop Project co-producers Jody Lamp and Melody Dobson say Born to Rein earned full-length documentary film honors during the 2019 EQUUS Film Festival “WINNIE Awards” Ceremony this past weekend at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

Jody Lamp tells Rural Radio News it was the third film festival competition for the documentary, and one they really looked forward to. “Before we even had the film named, people from that organization were reaching out to us, just knowing the subject matter and the characters that we described would be in it,” says Lamp. “We were honored to be there and honored to get the award as well.”

Lamp says for those who want to see the documentary but didn’t get the chance to do so in the theaters, it’s now available on DVD for $20 in a clam-shell case or $25 for the case that features artwork done for the theatrical release.

To order, you can download a from from the Born To Rein website and email it with credit card information to office@BornToRein.com