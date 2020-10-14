Boswell Found Guilty of 1st Degree Murder in the Death and Dismemberment of Sydney Loofe

After 3.5 hours of deliberation this morning, the jury in the Bailey Boswell Murder Trial has come to a verdict. 26-year-old Bailey Boswell guilty of 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and improper disposal of human remains.

Boswell and her ex-boyfriend Aubrey Trail are convicted of murdering and dismembering Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe in November, 2017.

Shortly after the verdict was made, Nebraska’s Attorney General’s Office released this response:

The Attorney General’s Office is pleased with the determination of the jury in today’s decision. At this time, we want to thank the participating law enforcement agencies for their thorough investigation, professionalism, and ongoing support: FBI, Lincoln Police Department, Saline County Sheriff, Saline County Attorney, Clay County Sheriff and the Nebraska State Patrol. We once again offer our sympathy to the Loofe family with our hope the justice system provides some measure of condolement to them for their loss of their daughter Sydney.