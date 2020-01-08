Box Butte County Public Defender Charged with Felony Drug Charges

Box Butte County’s Public Defender was arrested overnight on a charge of Possession of Cocaine (10 to 28 grams) with Intent to Distribute.

52-year-old Jon Worthman was arrested on Tuesday night following an operation conducted by the WING Drug Task Force.

Investigators say Worthman was providing legal services in exchange for cocaine, and he was arrested last night and booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% provision, and court officials say he bonded out Wednesday morning. Court documents do not state when his arraignment date will be.

Worthman was elected as Box Butte County’s Public Defender in 2014 and he was re-elected in 2018.